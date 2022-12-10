ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley broke their recent brief skid with a weekend series opening win over Charlotte on Friday night, 2-1.
All of the scoring action in this one coming in the second period as each team was shutout in the first and third periods of play. The Checkers getting on the board first right around eight minutes into the second period.
Back half of the period, the Phantoms woud strike back. Artem Anisimov with the equalizer near the 15 minute mark. Just under four minutes later, Kieffer Bellows nets his first goal as a Phantom, one that would prove to be the game winner.
These two teams will hit the ice again tomorrow night.