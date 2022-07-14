CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley broke their three game skid on Thursday night with an, 8-3 win over Charlotte to get one win on the board during their road trip.
Chris Sharpe paced the IronPigs offensively with three RBIs on the night, his second and third RBIs adding to the IronPigs lead to assure the win.
Both teams going back and forth in the early going, the Knights held a 3-2 advantage heading into the sixth. Josh OcKimey tied the game up with an RBI double, and Ali Castillo followed up with an RBI single to give the IronPigs the lead for good.
The Lehigh Valley bullpen allowing just one hit over four innings, while striking out four.