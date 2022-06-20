PHILADELPHIA - The Lehigh Valley softball team got their Carpenter Cup schedule under way early Monday morning with their first of three games at FDR Park.
Down 2-1 to Delaware County in the fourth inning, Catasauqua's Delaney Troxell singled to score Northern Lehigh's Jordyn Hemingway to tie things up. Lehigh Valley would tack on three more runs on the fifth inning keyed by an RBI single from Northwestern's Sage Toman.
The locals would go hold on to win 5-4 in the 8 a.m. in Bracket "A". There was no rest for Lehigh Valley as they turned around to face Chester County at 10 a.m.
Toman was a key again in another one-run victory for Lehigh Valley as she drove in three runs. Delaney Troxell broke a 5-all tie with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as her RBI triple scored Kate Yadush for a 6-5 win to improve to 2-0 in their bracket.