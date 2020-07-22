ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League has been given the "okay" to return to play amid the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league will begin it's season play this weekend at Fountain Park in Allentown. A season can last three to four months, allowing each team to play against each other.
Currently they are only five teams in the league, they are hoping to add a few more teams to bring the total up to eight.
All teams and players are required to follow health and safety protocols along the social distancing guidelines.