WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley and Worcester split their doubleheader on Friday night. The IronPigs taking game one to break a four-game skid, 7-3. They would fall in game two, 7-5.
After falling behind 3-0 in game one, the IronPigs scored all seven of their runs between the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Dalton Guthrie finished with three RBIs in the win.
The hit that gave the IronPigs the elad in game one, a two-run homer from Nick Maton in the sixth.
Game two, a different outcome for the IronPigs. The Red Sox would put six runs up on the board in the first inning to nearly put this one away before it truly got started.
Lehigh Valley would chip away, getting one back in the second inning and scoring two-runs apiece in the fifth and seventh to come up short. Guthrie would add another RBI in the effort, ending with four total on the day.
The IronPigs sit at 4-6 after the split.