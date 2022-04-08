Former Whitehall High School and Penn State football standout Matt Millen, who went on to have a 12-year playing career in the NFL, leads an 11-member class who will be inducted into the Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 14.
Joining Millen in the 2022 class are local sportswriter Corky Blake; The Detzi triplets - Jeff, Joe and John - who played football at Pius X HS and East Stroudsburg University; former Easton and Lafayette College multi-sport athlete Jim Hutnik who also was an accomplished basketball and golf coach; Central Catholic soccer standout Gina Lewandowski who went on to star at Lehigh University and play professionally.
Also, standout Bangor and Muhlenberg College athlete Frank Scagliotta who was a successful high school football coach and renowned NCAA men's basketball official; Liberty High School and East Stroudsburg University soccer player Jerry Sheska who won more than 400 games during a 29-year career as the Warriors soccer coach; Shawn Thornton, a successful basketball coach at Stroudsburg High School who is in his fifth season on the staff at ESU; and Parkland High School and Boston College running back Andre Williams who enjoyed a four-year career in the NFL.
The Lehigh Valley-Pocono Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction and banquet will take place at the Northampton Memorial Banquet and Event Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 for a meet-and-greet and silent auction.
Tickets are available by calling Jeffrey R. Zettlemoyer at 610-585-1111 or via email at zettdr@gmail.com.