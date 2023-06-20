PHILADELPHIA - The Carpenter Cup for softball taking over the fields at FDR Park this week in Philadelphia. Lehigh Valley sitting in a solid position to advance following back-to-back wins.
After a 10-5 win over Inter-AC in game one, Lehigh Valley rolled past Olympic-Colonial in game two, 12-4.
First inning of play, LV getting things started with a Kate Yadush two-run single, 2-0 through one. In the third, now up three, LV adding more runs to the board when Karlye Teman launches a three-run home run, 6-0.
Olympic-Colonial would cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning but LV would respond quickly. Hailey Pyle with a bloop to left field which plated two runs, 8-3 in the fourth. They'd continue to cruise from there en route to the win.
Burlington County is the final game of the night for the Lehigh Valley.