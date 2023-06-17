ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley struggled offensively dropping its second straight game to Toledo on Friday night, 5-1. The IronPigs recording eight hits but having issues moving runners on the base paths in the loss.
Falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the IronPigs lone run would come in the bottom half. Weston Wilson grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Jake Cave to score to cut the deficit in half.
The Mud Hens would take control from there offensively jumping out to a, 5-1 lead by the fifth inning.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Saturday night.