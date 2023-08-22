MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley is shut down in the series opener against rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 14-1. The IronPigs managed just five hits on the night in the loss.
This game got away from the IronPigs early on with the RailRiders building a, 7-0 through the fourth inning.
The lone IronPigs run would come in the fifth inning, Darick Hall grounded into a force out allowing Jordan Qsar to score, 7-1. The bats would be silent from that point on.
Between the fifth and sixth innings the RailRiders would score seven more runs.