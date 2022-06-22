ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A late rally by Norfolk erases the Lehigh Valley lead and ends with a 7-6 Tides win on Wednesday night.
The IronPigs were in control most of the game, jumping out to a five-run lead in the second inning. Four IronPigs batter driving in four of the runs, one run coming across by way of a balk.
Dalton Guthrie the lone Pigs batter with more than one RBI, finishing with two in the effort.
The Tides, turned the tide in the eighth and ninth inning scoring four runs between the two innings.