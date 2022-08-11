ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley held the early advantage but gave up three runs in the top of the ninth inning to blow the lead and the game, falling 3-2 to Charlotte.
Josh Ockimey gave the IronPigs the 1-0 lead in the third inning with his fifth home run of the season.
Defense and pitching keeping the IronPigs alive in this one though, Kent Emanuel with seven strong innings of work. Emanuel allowed just four hits while striking out eight Knights batters.
Lehigh Valley remains in the thicket of a three-team race for first place.