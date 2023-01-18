CLEVELAND, OH. - Lehigh Valley completes the mid-week sweep over Cleveland with a, 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday night. Louie Belpedio netting his fourth goal of the season, and the game winner for the Phantoms.
The Lake Monsters grabbed the early lead in the first period, just under the midway mark of the opening period.
Holding the lead for over a full period from that point, the Lake Monsters surrendered the equalizer to Olle Lycksell right around the 13 minute mark of the second period. Lycksell would go on to assist in Belpedios' game winning goal in overtime.
Artem Anisimov assisting on both Phantoms goals in the win. Tyson Foerster also recording an assist on Lycksells' equalizing goal.
Lehigh next heads to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Friday night for.a rivalry showdown with the Penguins.