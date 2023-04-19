CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms took the driver's seat in their opening Calder Cup Playoff series with Charlotte on Tuesday night. A win on Thursday, and it's on to the next round.
The Phantoms have been in the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, for many on the current roster, this is their first taste of pro-playoff hockey.
For head coach Ian Laperriere, the experience his squad is getting in all of this is invaluable. But, as someone who knows a thing or two about playoff hockey, he knows the job is far from finished in this series.
(Video Courtesy: FOX46 Charlotte)