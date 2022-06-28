SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley drops series opener in Syracuse, after tying the game in the ninth, the Mets walked it off, 5-4.
Darick Hall sent a solo shot over the wall in right center field to tie the game in the ninth inning at four-runs apiece. A one out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth was the Mets response, and game winner.
Three other IronPigs batters drove in the other runs - Rafael Marchan, Daniel Robertson and Jorge Bonifacio.
Marchan tied the game up at one in the top of the third with an RBI single. Robertson too would tie the game up, in the sixth with another RBI single. Bonifacio would give the IronPigs their only lead of the game in the seventh with another RBI single.
The Mets would grab the lead right back in the bottom half of the seventh, two runs coming home to flip the 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Wednesday night.