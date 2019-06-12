Sports

Lehigh Valley wins Carpenter Cup opener, 8-4

By:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lehigh Valley opened up play in the Carpenter Cup Classic with a 8-4 win over the Suburban One American/Continental team Wednesday afternoon. 

The Valley squad came up with clutch two out hits throughout the early portion of the game, holding a 6-0 lead for four innings. Allentown Central Catholic's Brian Horoshko had three hits and three RBIs in the game. 

They await the winner between Berks County and Delaware County in their next game on Friday. 

 

