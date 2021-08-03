ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Lehigh Valley's first game back from an emotional weekend, they found themselves in the winners column at the end of the night. The 6-1 win pushes the IronPigs win streak to three.
The IronPigs scored five of their runs between the third and fourth innings, Charlie Tilson drove in one of his two runs with a double in the third to get the scoring started.
Tilson's next RBI coming an inning later as part of a two-run fourth. The IronPigs grabbing a 5-0 lead, they would add one more run in the eighth for a 6-0 lead before the Bisons got a run on the board.
Lehigh Valley will look to extend their streak to four games on Wednesday.