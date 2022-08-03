ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley looking to keep up with the first place race, and continue their little win streak. The IronPigs take the first-two games of the series with Syracuse, 6-1 on Wednesday.
The IronPigs getting things going early on in this one, Justin Williams with a two RBI single. They would end the first inning with four runs when it was all said and done.
They would cruise from there, pitcher Michael Plassmeyer taking control on the mound. Plassmeyer would rack of a career-high 11 strikeouts in his third win of the season.
Lehigh Valley remains in a three-way tie for first place.