ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley moved within half a game of first place with a, 5-3 win over Syracuse on Wednesday. A pair of home runs helping to power the IronPigs past the Mets.
A flurry of offense in this one early on before the bats went silent for both teams until the later innings.
Weston Wilson with the first home run of the night in the bottom of the first inning to put the IronPigs on top, 1-0. After the Mets tied things in the top of the second, the IronPigs grabbed the lead right back in the home half.
Simon Muzziotti and Scott Kingery driving in two runs in the second inning to take the lead back. Once more the Mets tying things up in the ensuing inning with two runs of their own.
In the bottom of the third, Aramis Garcia would hit a sac-fly to give the lead right back to the IronPigs, 4-3. After a halt in the scoring through the middle innings, Kody Clemens would launch a solo shot in the eighth for the final run of the night.