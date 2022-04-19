ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returning home after a New England road trip, the IronPigs picking up their second straight win, 6-1 over Rochester.
Odubel Herrera making a rehab start in the valley in this one, but wouldn't be much of a contributing factor going 0-for-4. Nick Maton on the other hand, was a factor.
Maton ripped a two-run double in the third inning to double the Pigs score at the time, 4-0.
On the mound, Cole Eastman was doing his part for the win, striking out seven in five innings to earn the win. The IronPigs improve to 6-7 on the season.