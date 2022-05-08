SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley had their three-game winning streak halted with a 11-4 loss in Syracuse on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.
Trailing 5-0, the IronPigs (17-13) cut the deficit in half on a three-run home run from Austin Wynns in the seventh inning. The hosts answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to put the game out of reach.
Wynns finished 3-for-4 with a single, double and home run for Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park for a six-game series against Buffalo beginning on Tuesday.