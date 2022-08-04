ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley wins their fifth in a row, in improbable fashion, with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 10th inning. The IronPigs with a 7-6 win over Syracuse.
The IronPigs opened the game up with a 3-0 lead through the first inning. Rafael Marchan and Jorge Bonifacio with the RBIs for the Pigs.
The Mets would score five unanswered to take a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Josh Ockimey and Dalton Guthrie would tie the game up for the IronPigs to send it to extra innings.
Syracuse would plate one, but the IronPigs would get two, Donny Sands with an RBI single and Will Toffey coming home on a walk.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)