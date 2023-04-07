ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Charlotte hitting the ice in a potential playoff preview on Friday night. The Phantoms with a solid showing, a 5-2 win over the Checkers.
The Phantoms would get three goals between the first two periods of this one. Louie Belpedio with the equalizer in the first for the Phantoms. Elliot Desnoyers continuing his impressive rookie campaign with a goal in the second, Olle Lycksell joining in on the scoring.
Third period, Cooper Marody would light the lamp twice for the Phantoms in the win.
Lehigh Valley gets right back to work on Saturday against Springfield.