NORFOLK, Va. - Lehigh Valley comes out flat in series opener on the road at Norfolk. The Tides shutting out the IronPigs on Tuesday night, 5-0.
The IronPigs bats struggled mightily, tallying just three hits. While the Tides finished with nine hits to go with their five runs. Most of the damage being done in the middle innings.
Norfolk grabbing a 3-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning. They would tack on two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Lehigh Valley sits a half-game back of Durham in second place.