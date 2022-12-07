HARTFORD, Ct. - Lehigh Valley dropped their second straight contest, 3-2 to Hartford on the road Wednesday night.
The Wolf Pack scored all three of their goals in the first period, tallying 13 shots in the period. Wasting no time in this one, the first goal came just under the three minute mark of the game.
They would add two more with nine minutes remaining in the first period.
After a scoreless second period, the Phantoms would begin to mount their comeback attempt in the third. Garrett Wilson netting the teams first goal just 16 seconds into the final frame.
A little over 11 minutes later, Tyson Foerster scores his seventh of the season, and puts the Phantoms within one goal of a tie. The Phantoms would outshoot the Wolf Pack, 9-3 in the final period.
Lehigh Valley returns home to host Charlotte on Friday and Saturday night.