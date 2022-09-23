ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley has been pushed to the brink with an, 8-7 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night.
The IronPigs overcame an early lead scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings to grab a 5-2 lead. Johan Camargo launched a three run home run in the fourth, and Dustin Peterson came up with a two-run RBI double in the fifth.
It would be all RailRiders from there on out, responding with three runs in the sixth inning to tie things up. They would score one run in each of the following three innings to increase their lead, 8-5.
Bottom of the ninth, the IronPigs would try to mount a comeback. Peterson hit into a fielders choice for his third RBI on the night. The seventh run coming from a passed ball, allowing Ali Castillo to score.
The IronPigs now sit just one more loss away from elimination.