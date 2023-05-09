ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs returned home and opened up a series against Memphis with an education day game. For the first time all season, an electronic strike zone was used during a game.
The Redbirds would spoil the IronPigs return home, doubling up their hosts, 6-3.
Oscar Mercado would strike first for the Redbirds in the top of the second with an RBI double to left. Later in the fifth inning, Francisco Morales on the mound for the IronPigs now. Morales would walk the bases loaded and toss three wild pitches giving the Redbirds a, 4-0 lead.
The Redbirds would add two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Bottom of the ninth, the IronPigs trying to mount a late rally. Jake Cave with an RBI double to get his team on the board, soon after Weston Wilson would launch a two-run shot to cut the deficit in half. That's all the IronPigs could muster falling short in the comeback.