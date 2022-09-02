NORFOLK, Va. - Lehigh Valley gets back in the win column and remains firmly in the hunt for the top spot with a, 13-6 win over Norfolk on Thursday morning.
After a scoreless start to the game, the IronPigs broke things open with a four-run fourth inning. Two innings later, tacked on three more runs to grab a 7-0 lead.
Chris Sharpe and Scott Kingery each launched two-run homers in the fourth inning. Sixth inning of play, Dalton Guthrie lined a two-run triple, and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Tides would get one run back in the home half of the sixth, but the IronPigs put this one out of reach with a four-run seventh inning. Guthrie with another RBI on the night before Jorge Bonifacio launched a three-run shot to give the IronPigs an 11-2 lead.
Lehigh Valley sits a half game back of Durham.