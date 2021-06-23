PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Second game of the day for Lehigh Valley in the Carpenter Cup, they advanced to the semi finals with a 10-3 win earlier on Wednesday.
Lehigh Valley and Mid-Penn would trade blows in their semifinal meeting. A late three-run burst by Mid-Penn would end the Lehigh Valley's run with an 11-8 win.
Lehigh Valley would strike first thanks to Marissa Christman hitting an RBI single. Most of the damage coming in the third inning, Lehigh Valley would push their lead to 6-1. Taylor Kranzley and Jess Spanitz providing some the runs in a big third inning.
In the fourth inning Mid-Penn would go off for five runs of their own to tie things up. They held an 8-7 lead going into the sixth before Lehigh Valley would tie things up.
One inning later, Mid-Penn with another burst of offense, scoring three runs to put this one away.