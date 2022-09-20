ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returned home on Tuesday to kickoff their final homestand of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the homestand picking up where things left off in Rochester.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edged past the Ironpigs, 4-3 on Tuesday night. The RailRiders scoring all four of their runs in the seventh inning.
The IronPigs got out to a 3-0 lead through five innings of play. Scott Kingery, Darick Hall and Jorge Bonifacio each driving in the three runs. Getting the start was Noah Skirrow who allowed just one hit over six innings, while striking out five RailRiders batters.
Heading into Wednesday, the IronPigs elimination number sits at three.