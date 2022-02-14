BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh exploded for 51 second half points to erase a halftime deficit and defeat Bucknell 86-77 Monday night at Stabler Arena.
Nic Lynch delivered a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 11 boards, and Marques Wilson wasn't far behind with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Mountain Hawks enjoyed a huge advantage on the glass (40-16), second chance points (16-0) and bench points (40-10).
The game was tied 71-71 with 5:49 remaining and Lehigh (10-17, 8-7) finished the game on a 15-6 run to win going away. Lynch had 11 of his points during that stretch - including back-to-back three point field goals that put the hosts up 10.
Andrew Funk led Bucknell (6-21, 3-12) with 24 points.
Lehigh is idle until Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face Loyola Maryland.