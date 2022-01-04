BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's basketball team is on its first win streak of the season, be it brief, the Mountain Hawks will look to carry that momentum into conference play.
Lehigh faced a tough non-conference schedule to start the 2021-22 season; power-5 schools lining the early portion with Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia.
With the toughest part of their schedule behind them, head coach Brett Reed saw some things during that stretch to be optimistic about the Patriot League portion of the season.
The Mountain Hawks look to extend their streak to three wins against Colgate on Tuesday night.