BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh earned its third straight EIWA championship and 37th overall as five Mountain Hawks advanced to the finals to help the team win the overall points competition on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Additionally, three Lehigh grapplers earned individual gold medals.
Lehigh totaled 154 points to successfully defend their title. Cornell finished in second place, 34 points behind the Mountain Hawks.
Individually, Josh Humphreys, Jordan Kutler, and Jordan Wood won the titles in their respective weight classes. Also, Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro was named the EIWA Coach of the Year.
Below is a list of Lehigh's champions:
Josh Humphreys (157)
Jordan Kutler (174)
Jordan Wood (285)