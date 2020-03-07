BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is hosting and also leading the team competition after the first day of the EIWA Championships at Stabler Arena. Seven Mountain Hawks are semifinalists and nine are place winners.
The two-time defending champions, Lehigh, currently holds a 14-point advantage in the team standings. Army West Point is in second with Cornell in third after the first day of competition.
Lehigh went 9-1 in the morning session and then 10-3 in the evening session. The Mountain Hawks have the most semifinalists of any team.
The championships will wrap up on Saturday. Action begins at 10 a.m.