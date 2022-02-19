BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team crept closer to the top of the Patriot League standings on Saturday following a 73-49 victory over Loyola Maryland at Stabler Arena.
The win, coupled with Colgate's upset at Boston University, has the Mountain Hawks (18-7, 10-4) tied in the loss column with both the Terriers and Holy Cross.
Reigning Patriot League Player of the Week Mackenzie Kramer went over the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game for Lehigh, finishing with 23 points to lead all scorers. Senior forward Emma Grothaus added 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Mountain Hawks will head to Washington, D.C. to play back-to-back games against American University at Bender Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday.