BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Mackenzie Kramer and Frannie Hottinger combined to score 55 points as the Lehigh women defeated Bucknell 63-55 on Monday night in a Patriot League tournament second round game at Stabler Arena.
The Bison had the advantage early and led 14-8 after the first 10 minutes. The Mountain Hawks responded with a 14-5 run to start the second quarter and took a lead they would not relinquish.
Bucknell closed to within three points early in the fourth quarter but Lehigh pushed the lead to double digits on a three-point field goal by Kramer with just over two minutes remaining.
Kramer, who scored 31 against the Bison in February, finished with 30 points and Hottinger had her 16th double-double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Cecelia Collins paced Bucknell with 21 points.
The third-seeded Mountain Hawks will play at No. 2 Holy Cross in a semifinal matchup on Thursday. The Crusaders were a 73-44 winner over American in Worcester, Mass.