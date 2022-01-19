Two top programs in their respective conferences took to the. hardwood on Wednesday night. Lehigh and DeSales each coming away with win home wins.
The Lady Mountain Hawks winning their second straight, 99-65 over the Naval Academy.
Megan Walker, Emma Grothaus and Meghan O'Brien led the way offensively for the Mountain Hawks. Walker finished with 22 points to lead the way, Grothaus close behind with 17 and O'Brien added 15 in the win.
Lehigh improves to 4-2 within the Patriot League.
On the men's side, DeSales kept things rolling with a 90-66 win over Del Val. The Bulldogs still only have one loss on the season, and remain unbeaten in MAC Freedom play (15-1, 8-0).
Three Bulldogs finished in double figures, Elijah Eberly led the way with points. Jordan Holmqvist and Tommy Boylan each finished with 11 points in the win.