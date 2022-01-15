Four contests of women's basketball action in the Patriot League on Saturday, including two involving the local teams. Lehigh traveled to Baltimore and came away with a 72-61 win over Loyola Maryland at Reitz Arena.
The Mountain Hawks had six players contribute eight or more points as they snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the PL. Mackenzie Kramer and Ella Stemmer netted 15 points each and Emma Grothaus chipped in with a dozen.
Bri Rozzi netted 13 points for the Greyhounds (3-11) who are still in search of their first Patriot League victory.
At the Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Lafayette suffered its first Patriot League setback after falling to Army West Point 62-56.
The Black Knights senior guard Alisa Fallon led all scorers with 22 points -- including a pair of three pointers in the decisive third quarter as the visitors briefly stretched a one point halftime lead to double digits.
Jessica Booth was one of four players in double figures for the Leopards (7-7, 3-1) with 16 points.