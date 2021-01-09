BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the third year in a row the Lehigh women's basketball team is off to a 3-0 start after the Mountain Hawks defeated American 79-70 on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Additionally, it's the first win for Lehigh against American at home since the 2009-10 season.
Mackenzie Kramer scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Mountain Hawks in the home victory. Frannie Hottinger also posted a career-high total with her 18 points.
American stormed back in the fourth quarter, when they outscored Lehigh 26-18, but the Mountain Hawks held on for the win.
Lehigh shot 47% in the game and 42% from three-point range.
The two teams are schedule to face off on Monday at 2 p.m.