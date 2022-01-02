The Lehigh women's basketball team used a big second half to pull away for a 72-52 victory over Colgate at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, N.Y.
Leading 32-26 at halftime, the Mountain Hawks (9-3, 1-0) used an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to push the advantage to double digits. Senior forward Emma Grothaus filled the stat sheets for the visitors with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals.
Lehigh's Megan Walker and Anna Harvey chipped in with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Morgan McMahon netted 14 points for the Raiders.
The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to play their Patriot League home opener on Wednesday when the square off against Army West Point at Stabler Arena.