WASHINGTON, D.C. - Frannie Hottinger scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Lehigh rallied for a 79-77 win over American on Saturday at Bender Arena.
A Hottinger layup with just over a minute remaining put the Mountain Hawks (8-9, 4-2) in front to stay. American (3-14, 2-4) took an early 19-8 lead and led for the entire contest until the visitors took their first lead on a three-point field goal from Mackenzie Kramer in the fourth quarter.
Kramer added 15 points for Lehigh and Jamie Behar added 11.Emily Johns scored 20 points for the Eagles.
Lehigh is scheduled to host Loyola Maryland on Wednesday.