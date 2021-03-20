SAN ANTONIO - The Lehigh women's basketball team landed a spot in the NCAA women's basketball tournament by winning the Patriot League title this season. Now the champion Mountain Hawks are ready to be the underdogs on the national stage.
As the players prepped this week for their opening game on Sunday, they could feel the underdog role for them. It's been a motivating factor leading up to the game, where they hope to surprise those on the national stage.
Lehigh is set to battle West Virigina at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.