BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team avenged a loss from two weeks ago when they routed rival Lafayette 79-48 on Saturday at Stabler Arena.
Frannie Hottinger scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter and the Mountain Hawks never trailed after jumping out to a 29-12 lead. Mackenzie Kramer added 17 points and five assists.
Lehigh made 12-of-27 three point field goals (44%) and remain in sole possession of third place in the Patriot League standings.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Lafayette who were led by a career-high 17 points from Halee Smith.