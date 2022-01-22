BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team earned a big Patriot League victory on Saturday afternoon when they knocked off first-place Boston University 79-67 at Stabler Arena.
Megan Walker scored 20 points and Emma Grothaus added 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Mountain Hawks (13-5, 5-2) won their third straight.
The Terriers came into the contest unbeaten in league action but never led in this contest as Lehigh took a 10-point lead after one quarter and never relinquished.
Sydney Johnson led all scorers with 24 points for Boston University (10-8, 6-1) and Maren Durant scored 22 point and snared eight rebounds.
Lehigh will be at Army West Point on Wednesday.