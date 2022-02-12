EASTON, Pa. - Sophomore Mackenzie Kramer scored 29 points and the streaking Lehigh women defeated rival Lafayette 76-52 at Kirby Sports Center.
With the Mountain Hawks trailing 4-2 early, Kramer hit the first of her six three-point field goals to give the visitors a lead they would not relinquish. The point total was two off the career-high 31 that the Minnesota native scored against George Washington earlier this season.
Emma Grothaus and Megan Walker added 15 and 12, respectively, as Lehigh (17-6, 9-3) won for their fourth straight game.
Senior forward Naomi Ganpo scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lafayette (8-15, 4-9). Abby Antognoli added 13 points for the Leopards.
Both teams are on the road for Patriot League contests on Wednesday. Lehigh is at Bucknell and Lafayette at Loyola Maryland.