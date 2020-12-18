BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team is focused on adaptability and resilience heading into the 2020-21 season. As the team hopes to play a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain Hawks are preparing for anything.
On the court, this year's team will look to replace three key starters, who they lost to graduation. Several players, such as Clair Steele, will look to step up.
Even though the starting lineup will featured new names this winter, the philosophy will remain from last season, a fast-paced team that is looking to move the basketball around.