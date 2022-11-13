MINNEAPOLIS - The visiting Lehigh women's basketball team put a scare into Minnesota of the Big Ten before falling 101-99 on a buzzer-beater at Williams Arena.
The Mountain Hawks (1-2) led for much of the contest and took their final lead at 99-98 on a jump shot by Mackenzie Kramer with less than two minutes remaining. The Gophers called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt where the executed a pass to Mara Braun who drained a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Kramer finished with 26 points and 11 assists and Frannie Hottinger added 25 points and 12 rebounds for Lehigh. Braun led all scorers with 34 points for Minnesota.
The game was a homecoming, of sorts, for the six Mountain Hawks players who hail from Minnesota. The Mountain Hawks return to Stabler Arena to face Bloomsburg on Friday.