BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Senior Frannie Hottinger scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Lehigh women's basketball team defeated Stonehill 60-43 in their first game under new head coach Addie Micir.
After the Skyhawks had closed to within 18-17 early in the second quarter, Lehigh finished the half on a 15-1 run to take a 15-point halftime lead. Hottinger had seven points during the run and Mackenzie Kramer (13 points) added six.
The Mountain Hawks will head west for a pair of games this weekend, first at South Dakota State on Friday followed by Minnesota on Sunday. It will be a homecoming, of sorts, for the six Lehigh players on the roster who hail from Minnesota.