BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team is eager to open the 2020-21 season this weekend and to start the Mountain Hawks are set to face rival Lafayette.
The two Lehigh Valley schools are scheduled to face off in a home-and-home series this weekend. The match-up is always a rivalry battle, but this year it is also a meeting between two teams expected to be atop the Patriot League standings. Lehigh also has to defend Lafayette's Natalie Kucowski, the league's preseason player of the year.
The familiarity with each other is something Lehigh is looking to lean on when the two battle on Saturday at noon.