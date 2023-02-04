BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh honored eight wrestlers on Senior Day with a 26-9 victory over Army West Point on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all earned bonus points as the Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 17-3 advantage.
Malyke Hines (141), Max Brignola (149) and Josh Humphreys (157) also won as Lehigh captured seven of the 10 weight classes.
It was the final dual meet of the season for the Mountain Hawks who have road contests at Bucknell and Princeton next weekend.
Lehigh 26, Army West Point 9
184 – Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) major dec. Sahm Abdulrazzaq (Army) 8-0
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) tech fall Daniel Lawrence (Army) 19-4, 5:07
285 – Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) major dec. Cade Carlson (Army) 17-5
125 – Ethan Berginc (Army) dec. Carter Bailey (Lehigh) 3-1, sv
133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) major dec. Ryan Franco (Army) 8-0
141 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) dec. Eddie Hummel (Army) 10-3
149 – Max Brignola (Lehigh) dec. Trae McDaniel (Army) 5-3, sv
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Nate Lukez (Army) 6-3
165 – Dalton Harkins (Army) dec. Luca Frinzi (Lehigh) 2-1
174 – Ben Pasiuk (Army) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 7-5