TEMPE, Ariz. - In the final match before the postseason, Lehigh wrestlers gave #13 Arizona State all they could handle in a 21-17 setback at Desert Financial Arena.
The Mountain Hawks grabbed a 17-14 lead after a technical fall from Jake Logan at 174 and a pin from AJ Burkhart at 184. The Sun Devils went in front with a major at 197, adding even more importance to the already anticipated showdown between Lehigh's Jordan Wood, ranked 7th nationally, against No. 2 Cohlton Schultz.
The final bout was as close as the ranking would indicate as the duo went to overtime tied 1-1 before Schultz emerged with a 4-2 win in sudden victory.
The four-time defending EIWA champion Mountain Hawks will bring four returning individual champions into the event on March 5-6 in Ithaca, N.Y.